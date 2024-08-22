Sen. Duckworth on DNC: ‘Everything I hoped it would be’

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth was instrumental in convincing party leaders to bring the 2024 Democratic National Convention to Chicago.

Chicago appeared to be a longshot in the beginning, going up against cities like Houston and Atlanta, the latter sitting in a competitive swing state.

But Duckworth’s insistence, along with tenacious support from Governor Pritzker, helped Chicago land the prize.

On the last night, Duckworth reveled in what has, by all accounts, been a successful event for Democrats.

"It’s everything I hoped it would be," Duckworth said. "Everything is going along really smoothly and I think we’ve united the Democratic Party under this roof over the last four days."

Duckworth not only hosted – she also received a prime time speaking slot on stage, speaking about her own struggles to start a family with IVF, and calling on Congress to pass her bill that would provide more access to reproductive healthcare.

"We are the party of family values, we’re the party that thinks you should make your own decisions about your family," Duckworth said.

Pritzker suggested Chicago should host the convention again in four years.

Duckworth said she’d gladly take a rest and let another city take the baton next time.

"I think we set a new standard for the quality of conventions," Duckworth said.