Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown denied bail after arrest in San Diego in connection with his mother’s death

Sergio Brown was in a Southern California courthouse Wednesday where he waived extradition following his arrest in connection with the violent death of his mother, Myrtle Brown, last month.

Brown, 35, was denied bail during a morning extradition hearing in a San Diego courthouse, according to a spokesperson with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

The former NFL player was arrested Tuesday while reentering the United States from Mexico after a warrant for first-degree murder was issued, according to the Maywood Police Department. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail at 4:06 p.m., where he remains.

Myrtle Brown, 73, was found dead on Sept. 16 near a creek not far from her Maywood home. Sergio Brown had been missing since.

An autopsy found she suffered several injuries from an assault, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Myrtle Brown’s family issued a statement through an attorney following the news of Sergio Brown’s arrest.

"Our family is thankful that the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office answered our call for urgent and immediate action in the case of our beloved Myrtle Jean Simmons-Brown," the family said in a statement shared by Christian Conway, who is serving as their representative.

"We are also heartened by the news that Sergio Brown has been apprehended and returned to the United States unharmed. Our family is prayerful that, as the investigation progresses, more answers will become available, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident," the statement reads.

Myrtle Brown’s body was found near a small nature walk along a section of Silver Creek, which cuts behind her house. Tall grass and wildflowers line the creek, and a cluster of trees border her backyard.

Neighbors described Myrtle Brown as a sweet woman who was always helpful and friendly.

It is unclear how long Sergio Brown had been in Mexico. Authorities said he went missing Sept. 16.

Days after his mom was found, a man who resembles Brown appeared in a 51-second video posted on social media. In the video, he calls the reports of his mother’s death "fake news" and alleges the Maywood police and the FBI are setting him up.

Last week, Myrtle Brown’s family said in a statement they are grateful for the outpouring of support and condolences from the community and called on local law enforcement to advance their investigation into her death.

They also said no family members had been in touch with Sergio Brown since his disappearance.

"With her contagious smile and personality, our loss of Myrtle has left an indescribable void not only in our lives, but in our communities," the family said in a statement shared by Conway. "We cannot, however, overlook the need for justice. We implore law enforcement agencies, particularly the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, to work diligently and thoroughly in pursuit of truth and accountability for Myrtle Jean Simmons-Brown."

Brown attended Proviso East High School in Maywood and played college football at Notre Dame. He was signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He also played in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills through 2016.