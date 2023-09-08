Several armed robberies reported on West, Northwest Sides overnight: Chicago police

At least three armed robberies were reported on the city's West and Northwest sides Thursday night.

Police are investigating three robberies that happened just minutes apart around midnight.

The following incidents were reported at these locations:

A man and a woman told officers they were robbed by two male offenders at gunpoint in the 1800 block of West North Avenue in Bucktown . Police responded at 12:01 a.m. The victims said the robbers fled in a gray sedan.

A 47-year-old woman was walking in the 2900 block of West Madison Street in East Garfield Park around 12:25 a.m. when four male offenders approached her. Two off the offenders pulled handguns and pointed them at the victim while demanding her belongings. She told police the offenders ran off.

Police responded to a robbery at 12:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Wood Street in Wicker Park . A man and woman were approached by three male offenders. Two of the offenders pulled handguns and demanded the victim's belongings before fleeing in a dark-in-color sedan.

No injuries were reported in any of these incidents.

Police have not said if any of the robberies were related.

Two businesses were also robbed on the West Side earlier Thursday night.

Area detectives are investigating.