Several Chicago alderman call on the city to mandate proof of vaccination for indoor settings

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Chicago
Some alderman push for proof of vaccination

CHICAGO - Several Chicago aldermen are calling on the city to mandate proof of vaccination when visiting indoor public settings. 

This is something that is already in place in New York City.

Proof of vaccination would be required at places like restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters. 

So far, the only vaccine mandate put in place by Mayor Lightfoot is for city workers. 