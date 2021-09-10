Several Chicago alderman call on the city to mandate proof of vaccination for indoor settings
CHICAGO - Several Chicago aldermen are calling on the city to mandate proof of vaccination when visiting indoor public settings.
This is something that is already in place in New York City.
Proof of vaccination would be required at places like restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters.
So far, the only vaccine mandate put in place by Mayor Lightfoot is for city workers.