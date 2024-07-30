Shaq to open another 'Big Chicken' restaurant in Chicago suburb

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is expanding his restaurant empire by bringing another of his Big Chicken locations to the suburbs.

The new fast-food restaurant is set to open this fall in Arlington Heights.

The new location will replace an existing Arby's on West Rand Road in the Arlington Plaza Shopping Center. This will be the second Big Chicken restaurant in Illinois, following the first location that opened in Rosemont last year.

The chain also operates concession stands at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview and Chicago's Wintrust Arena.

Shaq’s Big Chicken chain was founded in 2018, offering a menu featuring fried chicken sandwiches, tenders, and various comfort food sides.