Shedd Aquarium's newest rescued sea otter gets a name

The Brief The Shedd Aquarium’s latest rescued sea otter has been named Jade after a public vote. Jade is named for Jade Cove, near where she was rescued in California. She’s now exploring her new home in the Abbott Oceanarium as she continues to acclimate.



What we know:

The name Jade was selected through an onsite public vote, with aquarium visitors choosing from four options put together by the Shedd’s animal care team.

The other options included:

Esa — a nod to the Endangered Species Act.

Marina — for the city where she was rescued.

Rey — a reference to the Monterey Bay area.

The winning name — Jade — honors Jade Cove, a scenic spot south of Monterey, California.

Dig deeper:

Jade has officially made her public debut in the Shedd’s Abbott Oceanarium, where she’s now exploring the sea otter habitat and meeting fellow rescued otters, including Luna and Watson.

She continues to practice key skills such as diving, grooming, and foraging—behaviors she could one day teach future surrogate pups.

What they're saying:

"Our animal care team is happy with how well she’s acclimated, and we’re having a lot of fun getting to know her; she is very inquisitive but also calm and confident," said Andrea Oake, manager of sea otters and sea lions at the Shedd.

What's next:

Guests can now visit Jade at the Chicago aquarium.