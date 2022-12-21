Shocking video shows man pushing woman onto CTA tracks as train pulls in

Surveillance video obtained by CWB Chicago shows a man shoving a woman onto CTA tracks as a train barrels into the station.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m.

Police say Ashley Goss was arrested around 10:12 a.m. less than an hour after pushing the 23-year-old woman onto the train tracks at the Chicago Red Line station in the 800 block of North State Street.

Goss has been charged with attempted murder. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

Police say the victim sustained a laceration to her forehead. She was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No additional information was immediately available.