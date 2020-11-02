Shootings on Chicago area expressways becoming a growing problem

There have been dozens of interstate shootings since the start of the year. It is a growing problem, putting more and more drivers at risk.

Compared to last year, there has been 10 more shootings on I-57 and 10 more on the Dan Ryan, and 2020 is not in the books yet.

“My glasses were actually grazed by a bullet. This is how close they were to shooting me in the head,” said Joe Starnes.

Starnes is thankful to be alive. The day was August 22, 2020. He got off work in the early morning hours, hopped on I-57 and eventually on the Dan Ryan heading northbound on his way home.

“I heard the bullets whistling past my face. You could feel the heat from them,” Starnes said.

It was near 67th Street when he says his SUV was pelleted with gunfire.

Starnes says there was no road rage, just seven bullets fired and to this day he has no idea who shot into his SUV and why.

Starnes drove himself to the hospital and later learned several bones in his wrist were shattered.

Illinois State Police would not give up information on whether cameras along the interstate are working, even though there are several.

Numbers from ISP show shootings on Chicago area expressways are on the rise. In 2019, there were 18 shootings on the Dan Ryan and 14 on I-57 -- a total of 52 for that year. So far this year, there have been 28 on the Dan Ryan and 24 on I-57 -- for a total of 97 shootings in the Chicago area.

“Majority of the cases are unsolved. We do need more funding and more state police patrolling the highways,” said community activist Andrew Holmes.

ISP will not say how many of the shootings have been solved. They did say, however, that many of the investigations are open and ongoing.