Bullet fired from outside Joliet home strikes dresser in bedroom

An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a house in Joliet Wednesday night.

At about 10:11 p.m., Joliet officers responded to the 100 block of Akin Avenue for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered an occupied residence had been struck by gunfire. Police determined that the gunfire originated from outside the residence and one round struck the home, entering a bedroom and striking a dresser.

There were multiple juveniles in the bedroom at the time of the shooting, ranging in age from one to 17. No one was struck by gunfire.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with video footage or information on the shooting is urged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at (815) 72403929.

You can also contact the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online.