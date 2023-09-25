Should Chicago remain a sanctuary city? Aldermen push for voters to decide

As Chicago works to deal with a growing number of migrants, 12 more buses arrived over the weekend.

The city says this is the largest number of buses arriving since last August.

Right now, there are close to 9,000 migrants staying at city shelters and another 2,000 still waiting for a spot.

Those who are waiting are at CPD stations, O'Hare and Midway.

Now, there's a chance Chicago could no longer be a sanctuary city. Two aldermen want the choice to be left to voters.

With the city spending an estimated $5 million per week to house migrants, that would be upwards of $200 million for an entire calendar year, although some put the actual figure at much higher.

Chicago Ald. Anthony Beale of the 9th Ward is one of two aldermen pushing for a referendum to be placed on the March 2024 primary ballot asking voters directly: should Chicago remain a sanctuary city?

"Right now, we're dealing with a huge, huge disaster here in the city of Chicago and we need to get a handle on it. Nobody has ever asked the voters, the people who actually vote and pay taxes here in the city of Chicago, if they want to remain a sanctuary city," said Beale.

Right now, Chicago is under what's called a ‘Welcoming City’ ordinance, which means officials don't ask immigrants about their status, and police do not cooperate with ICE authorities.

If the sanctuary city referendum were to make the ballot and pass, Beale says Chicago would lose its designation as a welcoming city.