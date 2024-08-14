Chicago hotel evacuated after flames seen shooting from sidewalk in electrical vault fire

An electrical vault fire prompted a hazmat situation and the evacuation of a hotel Wednesday morning on Chicago's Near West Side.

The fire started in a ComEd electrical vault around 4 a.m. underneath the sidewalk of Soho House located at 113. N Green St.Chicago Fire Department issued a Level 1 Hazmat around 5 a.m. in response to the fire and later upgraded it to a Level 2 to bring more resources to the scene.

Evacuations were ordered at Soho House Chicago, a private members' club and hotel. Officials said that the electric vault fire had been struck out around 6 a.m.. The evacuation of the hotel was completed successfully and all guests and employees were uninjured, according to CFD.

ComEd shut off power for a roughly one-block radius as they investigated the scene.