Former Signature Room workers protest sudden closure, cite WARN Act violation

Former employees of The Signature Room, a renowned Chicago restaurant, took to the streets on Tuesday, marching from the John Hancock Building to the corporate offices of the establishment.

They were accompanied by members of their union, Unite Here Local 1. The demonstration comes after the sudden closure of The Signature Room on September 28, which left 132 restaurant employees without any prior notice.

The workers and their union allege that the abrupt closure was in violation of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which requires employers to provide 60 days' written notice in the event of a closing or mass layoff.

On Monday, Unite Here Local 1 filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board, asserting that the restaurant's closure without warning constituted a violation of their labor rights.

One demonstrator expressed their sentiments.

"I'm here to put their feet to the fire, and we want some acknowledgment for them to do right by us. We were a family, and we should still stick together, and with the help of our union, we feel supported," they said.

The case remains under review as they await a response and potential action regarding the WARN Act violation.