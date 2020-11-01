Six people in custody in paintball shootings released without charges

Six people who were arrested Friday following a rash of paintball shootings in Little Village and Lawndale have been released from custody, according to police.

The six suspects were taken into custody Friday after seven people were hurt in paintball shootings within 24 hours in the police department’s 10th District, which covers Little Village and Lawndale. One of those people lost his eye after being shot.

Officers also recovered five paintball guns and ammunition, but by Sunday evening the suspects had been released without charges, police said. The shootings remain under investigation by Area Four detectives.

Paintball attacks have drastically increased across the city this fall, with the South and West Sides bearing the brunt of the damage.

Over 200 paintball shootings were reported in September and October alone — nearly five times as many shootings as had been reported between January and August.