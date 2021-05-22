Six shot dead, 13 wounded in gun violence in Chicago so far this weekend

Six people have been shot dead and 13 others wounded in Chicago since Friday evening. One of the victims was a 15-year-old boy killed on the West Side.

Dajon Gater was on a front porch on West Lexington in Lawndale on Friday night when two people opened fire. He died after being shot in the head.

Early Saturday, two men were shot dead on West Wilcox in West Garfield Park.

Before that, a man, 27, was shot dead on the Eisenhower Expressway near Austin Boulevard on the West Side.

On Friday night, Destiny Nunez, 23, and a man, 18, were shot dead at a convenience store in East Garfield Park.

Last weekend, 48 people were shot citywide, including a 2-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and two Chicago police officers.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.