Six shot dead and 16 others wounded in gun violence in Chicago this weekend

At least six people have been killed and 16 others injured in gun violence incidents across Chicago since Friday evening.

In the latest fatal shooting, a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Sunday on the West Side.

The 25-year-old was found under train tracks about 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of South St. Louis Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier, a suspected burglar was killed by a homeowner in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

About 11:15 a.m., the man, believed to be in his 40s, was shot dead by the homeowner during a burglary in the 7100 block of South Mozart Street, police said.

Saturday night, a man was killed in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 31-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 10:10 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lawndale Avenue when someone approached in a gray-colored vehicle and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the chest and leg, and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier Saturday, a man was shot to death in Fuller Park on the South Side.

About 8:24 p.m., the 30-year-old was arguing with someone in the 100 block of West Swann Street when a fight broke out and the other person pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the leg and pronounced dead at the scene. A suspect was taken into custody.

Hours earlier, a 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Roseland on the Far South Side.

He was sitting in a car about 4:30 p.m. in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue when someone pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the back of the head and multiple times throughout his body. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

Earlier, another man was killed in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 3:15 a.m. found the man facedown bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of North Harding Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was identified as Roberto Morales Galindo, 47, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

In non-fatal shootings, a 25-year-old man was found shot Sunday on the Near West Side.

About 8:10 a.m., officers responding to a Shotspotter alert found the man in the 2600 block of West Madison Street, with gunshot wounds in both of his arms, police said. He was taken to Cook County Hospital in good condition

Earlier, two people were shot at a home in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 3:35 a.m. found a 21-year-old woman lying next to the entrance of a home in the 3200 block of West Maypole Avenue, police said. The woman had been shot multiple times and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man showed up to the hospital later with a gunshot wound to his thigh, saying he had been shot at the same location, police said. He was in good condition and refused to answer any more questions about the shooting.

Saturday morning, two people were wounded in a shooting on the South Side.

Officers responded about 11:40 a.m. to the 1100 block of East 87th Street and found a male with gunshot wounds to his chest and lower back, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical center. His condition was not immediately known.

Later, another male showed up at Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound from the same incident, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The weekend’s earliest reported shooting left a man wounded Friday evening in South Chicago.

About 7:50 p.m., a 28-year-old man was in a home in the 7900 block of South Saginaw Avenue when someone walked up to him and fired shots, striking him in the ear and leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At least 10 other people have been wounded in citywide shootings so far this weekend.

Last weekend, 33 people were shot, seven of them fatally, in Chicago.