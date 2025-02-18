After water main break, Skokie Village Board to vote on emergency declaration

The Brief The Skokie Village Board may approve an emergency declaration on Monday night after a massive water main break last week. The water main break led to flooded streets, school and business closures and a water boil order for more than 2 days.



Just days after a water main break forced a boil water order, flooded streets, and closed businesses in north suburban Skokie, the village board will vote on an emergency declaration at its meeting on Monday night.

State law says local governments may declare an emergency "when the public health or safety is affected."

The emergency declaration would go into effect immediately upon approval by the Village Board and would be in effect until April 7, although officials can extend it if necessary.

The Skokie Village Board meeting is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers at Skokie Village Hall.

Water main break wreaks havoc

The backstory:

The water main break happened around 5:15 a.m. last Friday near the intersection of East Prairie Road and Emerson Street.

That water main is one of the mains that provides water to the village directly from its provider. The break resulted in a total loss of water supply to all Skokie customers, including residents and businesses, the village said.

The village issued a boil order at around 8 a.m. that day for all customers in Skokie.

Homes and businesses nearest to the break saw significant flooding and property damage. Those who relied on water for heating were unable to heat their properties for more than 24 hours.

Schools, restaurants and other businesses including at the Westfield Old Orchard mall were unable to open safely on Friday.

The boil water order was eventually lifted late Sunday, more than 48 hours after it was installed.

Crews identified the cause of the water main break: a failed fitting cap on a major water transmission main serving Skokie.

There was no indication the failure resulted from construction activity in the area.