Smash-and-grab thieves hit Logan Square restaurant

Thieves smashed the entrance of a Logan Square restaurant and made off with cash early Tuesday on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Police responded to a commercial burglar alarm around 3 a.m. and found the front glass door of a restaurant had been shattered with a rock in the 2100 block of North Western Avenue, officials said.

The thieves appeared to have taken an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.