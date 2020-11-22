Some Chicago Catholic schools will switch to remote learning, Archdiocese says

As COVID-19 infections in Illinois continue to climb, the Chicago Archdiocese said Sunday that some Catholic schools will begin moving to remote learning this week.

Parents, principals and school employees were surveyed about their comfort with in-person learning. About 80 percent of schools exhibited strong support for staying the course. The other 20 percent will switch to remote learning over the coming weeks.

The Archdiocese said that they've had fewer than 10 possible cases of secondary spread in their schools, and that they remain "extremely confident in our health and safety protocols."

The Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Schools serves 78,000 students at 217 locations.