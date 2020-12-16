Local hospitals eagerly wait for first batch of COVID-19 vaccine

While the state received the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, some hospitals are still waiting for their allotment from the county health departments.

One hospital that did receive doses celebrated Wednesday night.

Two hours was all the time it took for Silver Cross Hospital to give out the first dose of the vaccine after receiving it.

Close to 100 Silver Cross Hospital staff stood out in the cold welcoming the precious cargo.

“I'm encouraging my staff people to get it. It's up to them, but ideally I'd love to have 100 percent,” said Dr. Christopher Udovich, the Silver Cross Hospital Chief Medical Officer.

Two hours later, the first shots were given at the New Lenox hospital with more cheers.

Udovich said they will be busy the next three days giving shots every ten minutes.

“We've asked people that if they have a day off to come in and get it the day before they have the time off, or the end of the shift,” said Dr. Udovich.

A similar scene in DuPage County as healthcare workers opened the boxes like a delicate early Christmas present.

These deliveries came the same day that Gov. Pritzker said the federal government is cutting shipments next week from 8 million nationwide to just 4.3 million.

“This development will likely cut our state's projected Pfizer shipments this month by roughly half,” said Pritzker.

While some area hospitals were expecting to receive the vaccine earlier in the week, Pritzker says the deliveries are not delayed, they just take time and the state is expecting to receive another 66,000 doses any day now.