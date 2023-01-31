South Deering residents report lack of heating at Trumbull Park Homes

The Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) says it is aware of heating complaints at the Trumbull Park Homes in the South Deering neighborhood.

Chicago’s Heating Ordinance requires landlords to supply heat during cold weather months with indoor temperatures set at the very least 68 degrees during waking hours.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the agency said in part:

"CHA takes these issues seriously. We have property management staff on site talking with residents and taking temperature readings in apartments throughout the development. We have not identified any units that are out of compliance with the City of Chicago heat ordinance, but we have offered space heaters to residents who request additional support."

CHA says its property management company will conduct heat checks twice a day throughout the Trumbull Park Home buildings.