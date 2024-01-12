South Elgin crash: Pace bus slams into business after swerving to avoid collision

A Pace bus was involved in a crash on Friday morning in South Elgin, as a winter storm plowed through the Chicago area.

Around 8:45 a.m., South Elgin police say the bus was in the 600 block of N. LaFox Street (IL Route 31) when the driver swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

The bus then struck an adjacent business and also a gas meter for the building, according to police.

The bus reportedly had passengers on it at the time of the incident, but police say those individuals did not remain at the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the structure of the building was not compromised.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until midday Saturday. Parts of the Chicago area could see 10+ inches of snow, and blizzard conditions are possible.