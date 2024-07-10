15-year-old girl arrested in South Loop after several people robbed, beaten on CTA property

A 15-year-old girl was arrested in the South Loop this week in connection to several robberies that occurred on public transportation over the last several months.

The teen faces three felony counts of robbery and three felony counts of aggravated battery to a transit employee or transit passenger.

According to police, the teen was identified as one of the offenders who participated in multiple robberies and aggravated batteries on public transportation in Chicago.

She was charged in the following robberies and batteries:

Chicago police arrested the juvenile in the 1200 block of South Wabash on Tuesday and charged her accordingly.

No additional information was released by police.