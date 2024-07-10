15-year-old girl arrested in South Loop after several people robbed, beaten on CTA property
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was arrested in the South Loop this week in connection to several robberies that occurred on public transportation over the last several months.
The teen faces three felony counts of robbery and three felony counts of aggravated battery to a transit employee or transit passenger.
According to police, the teen was identified as one of the offenders who participated in multiple robberies and aggravated batteries on public transportation in Chicago.
She was charged in the following robberies and batteries:
- Jan. 8, 2024: 26-year-old woman battered in the 0-100 block of East Roosevelt;
- May 6, 2024: 23-year-old woman battered and robbed in the 100 block of West Cermak;
- May 11, 2024: 34-year-old man battered and robbed in the 1100 block of West Thorndale;
- July 4, 2024: 30-year-old man robbed in the 200 block of West 47th Street.
Chicago police arrested the juvenile in the 1200 block of South Wabash on Tuesday and charged her accordingly.
No additional information was released by police.