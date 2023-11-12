Sparkling Skies and Festive Delights: Aurora gears up for winter lights extravaganza

Get ready to illuminate the holiday spirit as Aurora gears up for the annual Winter Lights Parade!

Mark your calendars for Friday, November 17, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., when Downtown Aurora will transform into a dazzling wonderland of festivity.

The much-anticipated parade that kicks off at 6:30 p.m., igniting the streets with a glorious display of lights and cheer.

The parade route begins at Downer Place and Water Street, embarking on a journey westward along Downer Place to River Street.

But that's just the start of the enchantment!

Following the parade, gather at the GAR Memorial Hall, 23 E. Downer Place, for the grand Christmas Tree Lighting.

There will be a thrilling countdown before the ceremonial illumination that officially marks the start of the holiday season.

A magnificent fireworks extravaganza is then scheduled to adorn the night sky above the East Downer Place Bridge.

Following this trifecta of wondrous events, there's more merriment in store for the entire family: