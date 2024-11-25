Special meeting held after Hinsdale South student caught with loaded gun

A special meeting was held Monday night at Hinsdale South High School following last week’s incident in which a 16-year-old student was found on campus with a loaded gun.

School district officials confirmed the student was taken into custody without incident.

According to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, the teen has been ordered detained until at least his next court appearance, scheduled for next Monday. He faces one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in public and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by someone under 18.

Featured article

The meeting aimed to address concerns from the southwest suburban community and provide updates on the actions taken by local authorities and the school since the incident.

DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin praised Darien's police for their work on the case.

"As prosecutors, we rely on the police to bring us the evidence and bring us a case that we can prove in court. And that happened in this case," said Berlin.

Berlin said his office is ready for trial, in his words, right now.

The trial is set for Dec. 19.