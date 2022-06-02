St. Charles raises Pride flag at City Hall for first time ever

For the first time ever, St. Charles is raising the Pride flag at City Hall.

The flag went up Wednesday to celebrate the start of Pride Month.

The St. Charles district will also be hosting its first Pride event on June 15 at the Baker Community Center.

Meanwhile, a special ribbon cutting ceremony took place Thursday along Lake Michigan for an Aids garden memorializing the early days of Chicago’s HIV epidemic and honoring those who continue to fight against the disease.

"May this be a place of peace connection and healing and remembering," said Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.

The two-and-a-half acre Aids garden is situated at the original location of the historic Belmont Rocks - a space where the local LGBTQ+ community gathered between the 1960s and 90s.