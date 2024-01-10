Stan's Donuts celebrates decade in Chicago with inaugural Stan's Donut Fest

article

Stan's Donuts will host an inaugural fest this month to mark a decade in the Windy City!

Stan's Donut Fest will be held at 155 W. Kinzie St. in River North from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Jan. 20.

General admission tickets will grant attendees access to a 12-donut tasting experience and an opportunity to win complimentary coffee for a year.

Tasting flavors include Dreamsicle, Blue Velvet Coconut, Captain Crunch Bismark, Blueberry Fritter and Tiramisu, among others.

VIP tickets offer two event beverages, such as an espresso martini and a jelly donut shot.

There will also be tons of photo ops, a live DJ and a free #10 gift card to Stan's Donuts, organizers said.