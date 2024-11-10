State agency warns Mayor Henyard in letter that Dolton police chief not legally qualified to serve

The Brief The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board informed Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard that her appointment of Ronald Burge Sr. as police chief is not legally valid due to missing paperwork and his lack of recent re-qualification. Despite objections from Dolton trustees, a judge allowed Burge to serve as interim police chief for 30 days, pending the selection of a new chief. The letter also reminded Henyard to conduct a thorough background check on Burge before finalizing his employment, with Dolton trustees considering further legal action.



The state agency that regulates local law enforcement in Illinois says Mayor Tiffany Henyard's handpicked police chief is not legally qualified to run the department or serve as an officer.

FOX 32 Chicago obtained a letter sent Friday by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board to Henyard about her appointment of Ronald Burge Sr. as Dolton police chief.

Henyard appointed Burge in September, despite objections from the majority of Dolton trustees, who said she lacked authority to make the appointment without their consent.

In the letter, the board’s deputy director informed Henyard that Burge is considered "inactive" because Dolton has not submitted the required paperwork. Additionally, Burge has not completed a re-qualification shoot since 2021, when he was with the Dixmoor Police Department.

"For these reasons, he is currently not authorized to exercise law enforcement authority or to carry a firearm pubically," the letter reads. "We strongly encourage you to remove him from public service until an appointment is submitted and the board determines if he is eligible for reactivation and a training waiver."

Last month, Dolton trustees obtained a restraining order preventing Burge from serving without board approval. However, after a chaotic village board meeting Wednesday, a judge ruled in Henyard's favor, allowing Burge to serve as interim police chief for 30 days until a new chief is selected.

The letter also reminds Henyard of "your duty to conduct a thorough background check of Mr. Burge's criminal and employment history before making your determination of employment."

It is unclear how much Burge has been working at the Dolton Police Department since his appointment.

Dolton Trustee Jason House said they may return to court with the letter to argue that Burge should not serve, even temporarily.

