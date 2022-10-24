State lawmaker announces run for Ald. King's seat as she aims for Lightfoot's job

As Chicago Alderwoman Sophia King looks to replace Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the race to fill her vacancy is growing more crowded by the day.

State Representative Lamont Robinson has announced his candidacy for the 4th Ward aldermanic seat.

Robinson has represented the 5th District, which includes parts of Grand Boulevard, Greater Grand Crossing, Douglas and the Loop — in the Illinois House since 2019.

Robinson is the fifth candidate to enter the race.

The election is February 28.