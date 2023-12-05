State no longer moving forward with Brighton Park migrant camp after environmental review

The state will no longer move forward with plans to build an asylum seeker shelter in Brighton Park following an environmental review.

Construction was halted at the Southwest Side migrant encampment Monday just mere hours after Chicago officials said the site was still "safe for temporary residential use." Despite the city claiming that the land is ‘safe,’ Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered construction to stop.

Then, on Tuesday, officials with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) said there were concerns related to insufficient soil sampling and remediation at the proposed site located at 38th and California.

Due to the time required to conduct additional sampling, analyze results and implement further remediation, state officials say they will now work with the city of Chicago to find alternate shelter options as the Brighton Park location does not meet state cleanup standards for residential use.

"IEPA would not approve the proposed Brighton Park site for residential use, based on our regulatory standards for remediation of contaminated properties," said Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim. "The well-being of residents and workers at the site is our highest priority, and current and planned site conditions do not adequately reduce risks of human exposure to known and potential environmental conditions."

The 9.5-acre lot has been the subject of heated debate since October, when residents discovered the City of Chicago was planning to utilize it for migrant housing.

Neighbors have been sounding the alarm since the start – calling the safety of the site into question, and revealing that previous attempts to use the land failed due to environmental concerns.

Several weeks ago, the City of Chicago contracted Terracon Consultants, Inc. to investigate the soil at the site. The consultants' report, made public on Friday, Dec. 1, indicated soil with mercury levels was found at the location. The contaminated soil was removed and properly disposed of, according to city officials, who deemed the site safe.

"According to the report, soil with mercury levels was identified at one location and was removed and properly disposed offsite at a landfill, and with the limited soil removal and placement and maintenance of the barrier, the site is safe for temporary residential use," the statement reads.

"My administration is committed to keeping asylum seekers safe as we work to help them achieve independence," said Pritzker. "We will not proceed with housing families on a site where serious environmental concerns are still present. My administration remains committed to a data-driven plan to improve the asylum seeker response and we will continue to coordinate with the City of Chicago as we work to expand available shelter through winter."

IEPA identified the following concerns with the sampling and remediation work performed at the Brighton Park site: