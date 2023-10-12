State officials discuss solutions for ongoing flood risks as Chicago area still recovers from summer flooding

With the risk of more flooding this week, state officials gathered on Thursday to talk about solutions.

As we brace for a couple days of rain, some are still recovering from summer flooding in the Chicagoland area.

In June and into July, basements and streets were flooded on the West Side, leaving homeowners with thousands of dollars in damages.

Today, an Illinois House committee held a meeting to discuss ways the government can help. They also are looking at places in the city where infrastructure can be improved, such as Cicero which was hit the hardest by the floods.

If you were impacted by this summer's floods, the application deadline, which initially was Monday, is now Oct. 30 for residents of Cook County with damage or losses.

You can register online at disasterassistance.gov, or you can download the FEMA mobile app.