Stolen car struck by freight train in Zion; suspect at large

Police are looking for a man connected to a Wisconsin armed robbery, after a freight train collided with a stolen car in Unincorporated Zion Thursday morning.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said shots were fired during an armed robbery at a store in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, some time after midnight. Two suspects fled the scene in the store clerk's car.

Police said the same car was hit by a freight train in between Route 173 and 9th Street in Unincorporated Zion before 4 a.m.

One suspect was taken into custody, while the other is still at large.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the suspect may be armed, adding not to approach them.

Anyone who may have information related to the incident should call police.