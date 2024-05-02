Storm aftermath: Small plane overturns at DuPage Airport, swim school unexpectedly damaged

In the western suburbs, high winds at DuPage Airport caused a small plane with two people onboard to overturn Thursday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. amid stormy weather that was passing through the area. Wind speeds were recorded at 55 miles per hour near the airport at the time.

It's unknown if there were any injuries. FOX 32 Chicago reached out to fire officials in West Chicago but did not immediately hear back.

According to the FAA, the aircraft was a single-engine Cessna 172.

Flight logs over the last several weeks show the plane primarily taking off and landing at DuPage Airport, but the four-seater aircraft is registered to WingsLeasing, a company based in Wichita, Kansas.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, near Midway Airport, neighbors are just beginning to clean up.

There, a power pole snapped, tree limbs littered the sidewalks, and at least one car lost the battle to Mother Nature when its front windshield shattered from a downed branch.

"As soon as I came out, I saw all this mess -- our electricity out, half of my fence is out," said Jesus Cardenas, who lives near Midway.

At the same time, Goldfish Swim School in Lincoln Park took an unexpected hit from the storm.

"There was a slight collapse of the building in the center of the building from the HVAC unit," said Deputy District Chief Scott Shawaluk, 2nd District, of the Chicago Fire Department. "Our companies quickly established a collapse zone and evacuated the building."

Fire officials were called to the scene around 3 p.m. One person was inside but was not injured.

Goldfish Swim School quickly took to Facebook, writing that the day's lessons were canceled.

"Looked like we had some roofing material blown off, possibly taken down some power lines, gas lines and also some HVAC units on the roof," said Shawaluk.

ComEd was on the ground for several hours, and fire officials said it's possible the passing storm was to blame for the collapse.

"It was a heavy thunderstorm that was going through with some high winds, so it is possible but even with that, it is under investigation," said Shawaluk.

It’s unclear how bad the interior damage is, or when Goldfish Swim School will be able to reopen.