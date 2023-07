Cars and homes were damaged as trees were knocked down during a storm Wednesday night.

One viewer took photos of massive trees that had been uprooted in Chicago's East Side neighborhood.

The damage shown in the video and photos was near 109th & Avenue O.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Storm damage in East Side neighborhood of Chicago. (Phil Graziano)

The storm brought another round of heavy rain, as well.