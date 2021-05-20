Strawberry Hampton, transgender inmate at DuPage County Jail, moved to female housing

An transgender inmate at the DuPage County Jail was moved to female housing within the correctional facility on Tuesday, the DuPage County Sheriff confirmed Thursday.

Up until Tuesday, Strawberry Hampton was housed in a male prison.

The Chicago resident, who was born Deon Hampton, made headlines in 2018 when she filed a lawsuit for alleged discrimination, sexual abuse and assault from prisoners and guards at male prisons.

She was incarcerated at correctional facilities for men before being transferred to Logan, a facility for women, in December of 2018. She alleged she was repeatedly the victim of sexual assault, taunting and beatings in male prisons.

Strawberry Hampton | DuPage County state's attorney's office

Hampton was serving a 10-year burglary sentence at the time and was eventually released from prison in July of 2019.

The Illinois Prisoner Review Board said the Corrections Department recommended granting restoration of good conduct credit to Hampton, "and the Prisoner Review Board approved that recommendation, which made Ms. Hampton eligible for release" in 2019.

Hampton was incarcerated in April 2015 and the Corrections Department projected she would be released in July 2021.

After being released in 2019, she was on parole when she allegedly stole items from multiple residences in west suburban Elmhurst while the homeowners were either in the home or outside doing yard work.

She was arrested in November of 2019 in Bensenville and was serving time in the male prison facilities until this week.

The Associated Press and Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.