Streamwood man accused of fatally stabbing sisters appears in court

A man accused of fatally stabbing his two sisters inside their suburban Streamwood home appeared in court Friday, with his attorney claiming he was suffering a mental health episode at the time of the attack.

Jalonie Jenkins, who faces multiple felony charges in the killings of 21-year-old Janiya Jenkins and 10-year-old Eyani Jones, sat in court as prosecutors outlined a graphic timeline of the June 29 attack. The courtroom was tense and emotional, with Jenkins’ family — including his mother — present. Sheriff's deputies shielded her as she exited the courthouse.

Deadly Streamwood stabbings

What we know:

According to authorities, the stabbings occurred on the second floor of the family's home. Janiya suffered 12 stab wounds to the neck, while Eyani was stabbed 10 times in various parts of her body. A third sibling, a 7-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old niece were also in the house and reportedly witnessed Jenkins holding a bloodied kitchen knife.

Investigators said Eyani was on a Snapchat call during the attack, and the friend on the other end of the line heard — and possibly saw — the violence unfold. That friend alerted her mother, who rushed to the home and discovered the bodies.

After the attack, Jenkins allegedly hid the murder weapon, packed bloody clothing, and fled the scene. Police said his phone was later tracked to a nearby park, where he attempted to sell the vehicle he was driving. Witnesses declined the offer. Officers later found the car and bloody clothes in the wooded area of the park.

Jalonie Jenkins | Streamwood police

Jenkins turned off his phone and remained on the run until he was arrested four days later in Downers Grove. Authorities say he admitted to the killings during questioning.

In court Thursday, Jenkins' attorney requested a mental health evaluation, stating that Jenkins is being treated for psychosis and has a history of seeking mental health care. He has no prior criminal record and is a father of two, his attorney added.

The judge ordered Jenkins to have no contact with any witnesses in the case, including his own family members, at least until his next court appearance on June 26. Neither Jenkins' family nor attorney provided comment following the hearing.