Chicago-area police seek driver involved in hit-and-run during illegal street race
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a driver accused of hitting a man with his truck during an illegal street race last weekend in Round Lake Beach.
What we know:
The incident happened on Saturday when a 57-year-old man confronted two vehicles believed to be involved with illegal street racing in the 1200 block of Lotus Drive, according to police.
One of the men, who was in a Chevrolet pickup truck, struck the victim and fled the scene. During the investigation, detectives later found the truck and impounded it.
They identified the suspect as 19-year-old Nathien X. Guerra.
An arrest warrant was issued for Guerra who was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to remain at the scene and aggravated battery, all felonies.
Video posted to social media appeared to capture the hit-and-run.
What they're saying:
"This issue has gone well beyond harmless car club gatherings and the conduct of those involved is like that of any other street gang, terrorizing our community and endangering lives," Round Lake Beach Police Chief Ryan Rodriguez said in a statement.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Round Lake Beach Department.