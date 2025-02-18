76-year-old woman injured in hit-and-run crash in Streeterville

The Brief A 76-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle around 2:36 p.m. on East Grand Avenue in Streeterville. The woman was hit after a sedan, side-swiped by an unknown vehicle, lost control and crashed into her. The woman sustained head injuries and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition; the driver of the unknown vehicle has not been located.



A woman was struck by a vehicle in Streeterville Tuesday afternoon during a hit-and-run crash.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 2:36 p.m. in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue.

Police said a sedan, driven by a 38-year-old man, was traveling west on Grand Avenue when an unknown vehicle sideswiped its passenger side.

The collision caused the sedan to lose control and strike a 76-year-old woman who was on the street. The woman sustained blunt trauma to the head, and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

The unknown vehicle fled the scene.

No citations were issued following the incident.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver in the unknown vehicle remains unclear, and police have not yet located them.