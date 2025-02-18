76-year-old woman injured in hit-and-run crash in Streeterville
CHICAGO - A woman was struck by a vehicle in Streeterville Tuesday afternoon during a hit-and-run crash.
What we know:
The incident occurred around 2:36 p.m. in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue.
Police said a sedan, driven by a 38-year-old man, was traveling west on Grand Avenue when an unknown vehicle sideswiped its passenger side.
The collision caused the sedan to lose control and strike a 76-year-old woman who was on the street. The woman sustained blunt trauma to the head, and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.
The unknown vehicle fled the scene.
No citations were issued following the incident.
What we don't know:
The identity of the driver in the unknown vehicle remains unclear, and police have not yet located them.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.