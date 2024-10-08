String of armed robberies rattles Chicago's South Side

The Brief A group of armed men have been targeting multiple neighborhoods on Chicago's South Side, committing a series of robberies. The suspects, often wearing dark clothing and masks, approach victims in stolen vehicles and demand their belongings at gunpoint. They have also forced victims to reveal their phone passcodes and, in one instance, physically assaulted a victim and fired a shot.



A series of armed robberies have rattled several Chicago neighborhoods on the South Side in recent days.

Chicago police said the incidents, which began on Oct. 3, involved a group of three to four Black men, ages 18 to 25. The suspects, typically wearing all-black or dark-colored clothing and black ski masks, have been targeting victims in Hyde Park, Chinatown, South Shore, and East Garfield Park.

In each of the robberies, the offenders approached the victims in a black sedan or a stolen black Kia Optima. They would get out of the vehicle and demand the victim's property at gunpoint. In some cases, the suspects have also forced victims to tell them the passcode on their phones.

In one case, the offenders, who had arrived in a stolen blue Infiniti Q50, pistol-whipped a victim and fired a shot before fleeing in the stolen vehicle.

The reported robberies happened at the following times and locations:

1400 block of East 57th Street on Oct. 3 at 11:20 p.m.

2200 block of South Archer Avenue on Oct. 4 at 4:38 a.m.

7600 block of South Jeffery Boulevard on Oct. 4 at 7:50 a.m.

7600 block of South Jeffery Boulevard on Oct. 4 between 8:00-8:50 a.m.

7200 block of South Stony Island Avenue on Oct. 4 at 9:06 a.m.

300 block of South Sacramento Boulevard on Oct. 5 at 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about these robberies was asked to contact the Chicago Police Department.