Strong wind gusts continue Saturday until sunset, less windy with chance of rain on Sunday

Strong wind gusts on Saturday afternoon in the Chicago area bring an increased fire risk.

The National Weather Service said that the winds will gust to 40 to 50 mph until sunset. They recommend that if you're grilling or burning trash, you should use extra caution or even delay the fires until it's safer. There is a wind advisory in effect for Cook, Will, Kane, Kankakee, DuPage and Lake counties until 7 p.m. Saturday.

The breezy conditions will continue on Sunday, though winds will die down.

A chance of light rain returns on Sunday night into Monday night, though it will not be raining that whole time. Stronger thunderstorms are possible on Monday.

Temperatures will trend cooler by mid-week.

