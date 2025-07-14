Students show off innovative new foods at Chicago's 'Show and Taste'

This week McCormick Place is home to the Institute of Food Technologists or the IFT. This is the group’s annual meeting and food expo.

This conference is a time for food companies to show off their latest innovations and that includes young college-age food scientists.

Students from around the country will be coming to McCormick Place to compete with new food products at the IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo.

The week will feature top companies like Kraft-Heinz, POM Wonderful, Morton Salt, Kikkoman, and Sunsweet, all highlighting their newest innovations in food and beverage.