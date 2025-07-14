Expand / Collapse search

Students show off innovative new foods at Chicago's 'Show and Taste'

By
Published  July 14, 2025 11:24am CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago
Students show off innovative new foods at Chicago's 'Show and Taste'

Students show off innovative new foods at Chicago's 'Show and Taste'

Students from across the country are here in Chicago to show off their most impressive and innovative food products.

CHICAGO - This week McCormick Place is home to the Institute of Food Technologists or the IFT. This is the group’s annual meeting and food expo.

This conference is a time for food companies to show off their latest innovations and that includes young college-age food scientists.

Students from around the country will be coming to McCormick Place to compete with new food products at the IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo.

The week will feature top companies like Kraft-Heinz, POM Wonderful, Morton Salt, Kikkoman, and Sunsweet, all highlighting their newest innovations in food and beverage. 

The Source: FOX 32's Elizabeth Matthews interviewed competitors at the Institute of Food Technologists annual event and expo.

ChicagoFood and DrinkNews