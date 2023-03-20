Suburban bakery closing for good after enduring relentless harassment over drag performances: owner

A Lake in the Hills bakery is closing its doors for good after months of enduring what they say was relentless harassment.

The owner of Uprising Bakery and Cafe says it will close at the end of the month because of attacks and harassment they've experienced for attempting to host drag performances.

Last year, the bakery's windows and doors were smashed and hate messages were painted on the building.

The Sun-Times is reporting that there are several fundraisers being held this month to try and save the bakery.