Suburban Chicago mayor gives away gasoline to 900 residents

It was a good day for residents of the Chicago suburb of Dolton,

The mayor was giving away gasoline.

People started lining up at 9 a.m. Saturday for a giveaway that started at noon.

Mayor Tiffany Henyard said more than 900 drivers showed up.



"The people of Dolton are proud, hardworking people. As the workforce and schools are reopened, I wanted to provide a little extra relief while they transition back and forth," Henyard said in a statement. "If we can help someone along the way in these trying times, we all should."

