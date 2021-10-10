Expand / Collapse search

Suburban Chicago mayor gives away gasoline to 900 residents

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Dolton
FOX 32 Chicago
article

DOLTON, Illinois - It was a good day for residents of the Chicago suburb of Dolton,

The mayor was giving away gasoline.

People started lining up at 9 a.m. Saturday for a giveaway that started at noon.

Mayor Tiffany Henyard said more than 900 drivers showed up.

"The people of Dolton are proud, hardworking people. As the workforce and schools are reopened, I wanted to provide a little extra relief while they transition back and forth," Henyard said in a statement. "If we can help someone along the way in these trying times, we all should."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard organizes anti-violence march

Gun violence has been declared a public health emergency in Illinois and there is a push by local clergy for President Joe Biden to do the same.


 