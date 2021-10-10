Suburban Chicago mayor gives away gasoline to 900 residents
article
DOLTON, Illinois - It was a good day for residents of the Chicago suburb of Dolton,
The mayor was giving away gasoline.
People started lining up at 9 a.m. Saturday for a giveaway that started at noon.
Mayor Tiffany Henyard said more than 900 drivers showed up.
"The people of Dolton are proud, hardworking people. As the workforce and schools are reopened, I wanted to provide a little extra relief while they transition back and forth," Henyard said in a statement. "If we can help someone along the way in these trying times, we all should."
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP
Advertisement