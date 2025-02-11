Key suburban political races to watch, from Dolton to Arlington Heights

The Brief Early voting is underway for the February 25 primary and April 1 general election in several suburban communities, including Berwyn and Cicero. In Cicero, tensions are high as town presidential candidate Esteban Rodriguez calls for an investigation into alleged election interference by incumbent Larry Dominick. Other key suburban races include the Aurora mayoral election, Arlington Heights’ leadership change amid the Bears stadium debate, and Dolton’s mayoral race, where Mayor Tiffany Henyard faces a federal investigation.



Early voting has begun in the suburbs for the February 25 primary election and the April 1 general election.

That includes west suburban Berwyn and Cicero—where politics are heating up.

Cicero election

Tensions are rising as Cicero town presidential candidate Esteban Rodriguez is calling on the attorney general and state’s attorney to investigate alleged election interference by longtime incumbent Larry Dominick.

The backstory:

On Friday, FOX 32 reported that the front windows of Esteban Rodriguez's home and campaign headquarters were smashed in separate incidents.

Video obtained by FOX 32’s Paris Schutz shows a suspect throwing a large brick through the window of Rodriguez's house.

A photo shared by Schutz also shows damage done to his campaign headquarters.

In a post on X, Schutz wrote:

"It’s election season… in Cicero. Both the home and campaign HQ of town president candidate Esteban Rodriguez - running against longtime local machine incumbent Larry Dominick were bricked/vandalized last night. No suspects yet. Nobody was hurt."

Cicero police confirmed that reports have been filed regarding the incident, and an investigation is currently underway. There are no reports of injuries, and authorities are working to identify the offender.

Rodriguez is accusing Dominick of being behind the vandalism, while a voter group aligned with Dominick suggests Rodriguez may have staged it himself for attention.

Aurora election

What we know:

Five candidates are challenging incumbent Richard Irvin in the upcoming election.

Listed in ballot order, the challengers are John Laesch, Ted Mesiacos, Karina Garcia, Jazmine Garcia, and Jud Lofchie.

Irvin, who ran unsuccessfully for governor as a Republican in 2022, has faced scrutiny over city contracts awarded to politically connected individuals—an issue his opponents have been quick to spotlight.

Arlington Heights election

With incumbent Tom Hayes not seeking reelection in Arlington Heights, the race is between challengers Tom Schwingbeck, Jim Tinaglia and Jon Ridler.

And, the proposed Bears stadium at the old Arlington Racetrack site is shaping up to be a key election issue.

Bears headed to the 'burbs?

The backstory:

In November 2022, village trustees approved a zoning change to allow a sports betting facility near the old Arlington International Racecourse. The zone change was critical to the Bears' development proposal to create an NFL stadium and mixed-used commercial district on the 326-acre site.

In 2023, the Chicago Bears announced that they officially purchased the Arlington Park property in Arlington Heights.

The Bears made the purchase for $197.2 million. However, the organization says just because the purchase was finalized, that doesn't mean their vision for building a domed stadium and entertainment district is a done deal.

The building of a Bears entertainment district, analysts say, would create more than 48,000 jobs and generate $9.4 billion for the local economy.

The proposed stadium would be built just east of Illinois Route 53 and south of Northwest Highway.

Less than half of the 326-acre property would make up the stadium and parking. While the Bears have yet to determine capacity, officials said the new facility would hold significantly more fans than Soldier Field.

In December 2024, the Arlington Heights Board of Trustees unanimously approved a measure that solidified a settlement between the Bears and three local school districts, setting the team's annual tax bill for their 326-acre Arlington Heights property at $3.6 million as long as the land remains undeveloped.

While this agreement resolves a long-running property tax dispute and lays the groundwork for future development, the Bears have reiterated that their current focus remains on exploring a new stadium at Chicago's lakefront.

Dolton election

Heading south to Dolton, where the spotlight is on Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who is under federal investigation and facing scrutiny over an independent report detailing the town’s excessive spending— including an ice rink, a trip to Las Vegas, and hundreds of thousands in Amazon purchases.

Council member Jason House is challenging Henyard, hoping to tap into the frustration many residents feel about the state of their community.

The backstory:

Henyard has stirred up controversy in both Dolton and Thornton Township, where she was a supervisor, and now she’s facing an FBI investigation.

In May 2024, Henyard was named in a seven-page subpoena served at Dolton Village Hall back, which asked for all payments, expense reimbursements, per diems and credit card expenditures for her, beginning just before the election in 2021.

The same information was also requested from her top assistant, Keith Freeman, and a pair of businesses controlled by Freeman as well as several trustees and village employees who had traveled with Henyard.

The subpoena also showed that the FBI is looking into complaints by Dolton business owners whose licenses have been held up by the village, asking for licensing information for 10 bars and restaurants, including two that were raided and closed by Dolton police in February – Rinky's Bar and Pablo's Cafe and Bar.

The feds are reportedly focusing on all the expensive out-of-state travel by Henyard and her crew, including first class plane tickets, asking for travel records for all trips, but specifying Washington D.C., Las Vegas and Portland, Oregon.

RELATED: Thornton Township subpoenas reveal Tiffany Henyard is target of criminal investigation

The FBI also asked for shift records for a number of officers assigned to her detail, including officer Terry Young, who last May reported working 303 hours over a two-week period.

The subpoena asked for information about Henyard's charitable foundation, which used employees and vehicles from Dolton as part of a march to Springfield in 2022.

A federal grand jury has been conducting a criminal investigation into Henyard since November 2023.

In all, the FBI served a total of five subpoenas over a two-week period on Dolton and Thornton Township, where Henyard also serves as supervisor.

Other suburban elections and candidates

President, Village of Riverdale candidates

Michael Airhart

Lawrence L. Jackson

Rena Poulos

Berwyn mayoral candidates

Robert J. Lovero

Rafael 'Ralph' Avila

Alicia Maria Ruiz

Mayor, City of Calumet City

James Patton Jr.

Thaddeus Jones

Batavia mayoral candidates

Thomas M. Connelly

Jeffery D. Schielke

Geneva mayoral candidates

Kevin Burns

Karsten Pawlik

St. Charles mayoral candidates

Clint Hull

Lora A. Vitek

Elmhurst mayoral candidates

Scott M. Levin

Mark A. Mulliner

President, Village of Glen Ellyn candidates

Gary Fasules

James Burket

President, Village of Glendale Heights candidates

Michael Ontiveroz

Rebecca Giannelli

James Francis Sullivan

Michael J. Light

Lisle mayoral candidates

Mary Jo Mullen

Christopher "Chris" R. Pecak

MORE ON SUBURBAN ELECTIONS:

For more information on Cook County elections, click here.

For more information on Kane County elections, click here.

For more information on Will County elections, click here.

For more information on Lake County elections, click here.

For more information on Kendall County elections, click here.

For more information on DuPage County elections, click here.