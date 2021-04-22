Suburban high school plans to hold prom with 1K students

A suburban high school announced plans for a full Junior and Senior Prom at the school's campus, along with a full graduation ceremony that will be held the next day.

Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein said that more than 1,000 juniors and seniors are expected to attend prom and will receive a rapid COVID-19 test before being allowed into the festivities.

The Junior Prom will be held for two hours, followed by the Senior Prom, which will be held for the same amount of time.

Prom is set to take place on Thursday, May 27, with Senior Graduation set to take place the next day on Friday, May 28.

The high school says that because of timing, seniors who take the rapid test at prom the night before will be eligible to participate in graduation the next day.

The high school has partnered with the Lake County Health Department, which has allowed the school to have access to daily rapid COVID-19 testing. Test results are received in 15 minutes, the school says.

The school said because of the partnership with the health department, it has been able to operate as close to normal as possible since August.

