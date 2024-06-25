Suburban man charged in Loop arson, armed robbery

A man was charged in connection with an arson and armed robbery at a business last September in the Loop.

Kenneth Hasley, 37, was allegedly part of a group who committed aggravated arson and an armed robbery at a retail store on Sept. 28 in the first block of South State Street, according to police.

Hasley, of Clarendon Hills, was arrested Monday and charged with armed robbery and aggravated arson, both felonies.

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

No further information was provided.