Security detail for Harvey mayor opens fire while responding to possible robbery on North Side

A south suburban mayor was caught in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside an Apple store in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark was leaving the Apple store, located at 801 W. North Ave., around 2 p.m. when his security detail witnessed an attempted robbery and shot at the offenders, a source told FOX 32 News.

"Three shots from a black Chevy Tahoe, remains on scene, possibly involved. Unknown if anyone is not, no further," scanner traffic said. "The front plate was missing, front window tinted."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The source said personal security officers, who are not believed to be sworn officers for Clark witnessed another customer being robbed and tried to intervene.

According to the source, the offender got into a black car and as they were speeding off, security for the mayor shot out their back window.

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was hit by the gunfire, but an ambulance was not called for the incident, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

No one was reported in custody.

Investigators spent the afternoon interviewing witnesses nearby. Those nearby at the time say they are shocked this happened in the middle of the day.

"I went to the Apple store with my parents, we were just shopping for phones and I saw the black police SUV just arrive," said Angel Anglov. "I’m surprised, my parents are visiting from Bulgaria. And it’s just like not a good experience, my mom’s concerned about it, really disappointed by the way."

Traffic is still backed up in the immediate area with part of Halsted Street shut down. Police encouraged motorist to use an alternate route.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story erroneously stated that an off-duty suburban police officer was involved.