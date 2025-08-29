Suburban parents charged after children, pets found in filthy basement: officials

The Brief A Fox Lake couple was arrested after deputies found their three young children living in filthy basement conditions, with animals left malnourished and uncared for. Investigators traced child pornography uploads to the home; father Logan J. Jentik charged with child endangerment, animal cruelty, and seven counts of possession of child pornography, while mother Sandra J. Zaluski charged with child endangerment and animal cruelty. The children were removed by DCFS; the animals were taken by Animal Control.



A suburban couple was arrested after investigators found their three children living in a urine- and feces-covered basement and uncovered child pornography on the father’s devices, authorities said.

What we know:

Detectives received a tip from an online cloud storage company that a device in Lake County had uploaded child pornography to its platform.

After an investigation, the Lake County Sheriff's Office determined the likely source was a residence in the 0-100 block of Woodland Avenue in Fox Lake.

A search warrant was executed Aug. 14. Investigators found an entire family living in the basement of the home, including three children younger than 3.

Logan J. Jentink, 29, the children’s father and resident of the home, was identified as responsible for downloading and possessing child pornography, the sheriff's office said.

The children were forced to sleep on concrete in the basement, which was covered in urine and animal feces. The conditions were so severe that electronic detection canines could not be used at the scene, authorities said.

The Department of Children and Family Services was contacted, and the children were placed in the care of another guardian.

Investigators also found iguanas, a bearded dragon, a turtle and two dogs in the basement. The animals were malnourished and some were close to death, according to officials. Lake County Animal Control took custody of them.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Logan J. Jentink (Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

Jentink was initially charged with five counts of cruel treatment of an animal and three counts of child endangerment. After an analysis of his cellphone, seven counts of possessing child pornography were added.

Sandra J. Zaluski, the mother of the children and also a resident of the home, was arrested and charged with three counts of child endangerment and five counts of cruel treatment of an animal.

Jentink remains in custody pending a court hearing. Zaluski was released following a hearing with pretrial conditions.

What they're saying:

"I am very thankful our detectives acted quickly on this tip and ultimately were able to remove these children from horrid conditions," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said. "This is another example of our team working tirelessly to keep our most vulnerable safe and out of harm’s way, or to remove them from unsafe conditions. Children should always be the most cherished gift a parent has, and we will continue being relentless in protecting our county’s most vulnerable."