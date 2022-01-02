Expand / Collapse search

Suburban school district cancels January 3 classes because of COVID

ALGONQUIN, Illinois - A suburban Chicago school district has canceled classes on Monday, January 3, because of COVID-19.

District 300 includes schools in Algonquin, Barrington Hills, Carpentersville and Hoffman Estates.

In an alert sent to parents on January 2, District 300 Superintendent Susan Harkin said that staff would spend Monday trying to figure out how the latest surge in COVID cases will impact staffing and student attendance.

She said that "barring no significant changes in our current data," schools will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

