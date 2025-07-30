The Sugar Hole: Chicago’s viral puppet-run ice cream shop

What do you get when you mix handmade puppets with soft-serve ice cream and a whole lot of personality? One of the most charming and unexpected summer destinations in Chicago: The Sugar Hole.

This little ice cream shop has been all the buzz thanks to its unusual twist: your ice cream order is taken by puppets.

What we know:

The Sugar Hole, located in Chicago and open seasonally, is a fully functioning walk-up ice cream window operated by a team of enthusiastic staff and their puppets. From Muppet-style characters with colorful fur and wacky voices to full-fledged personalities like Melissa the Cow, the puppets take center stage, cracking jokes and creating an unforgettable experience for kids and adults alike.

The backstory:

The Sugar Hole was created by Josh Dihle. The concept launched last summer when he reached out to local puppeteer, Lucy Wirtz, who then joined the shop’s opening team. Passionate about performance and puppet-building, she helped bring the vision to life.

According to staff, about 10 puppets rotate through regular shifts, each with its own voice, backstory and growing fan base.

"It started as a kind of wild idea, but people love it," one employee said. "Kids ask them questions, take pictures – sometimes they’re a little scared, but they always warm up to it."

What they're saying:

The shop attracts customers of all ages.

"It just seemed like a really fun experience," one parent told FOX 32. "You don’t get to order ice cream from a puppet everyday."

As word spreads on social media, The Sugar Hole is becoming one of Chicago’s most talked-about summer spots, drawing big crowds and even bigger smiles.