Suspect accused of killing Chicago police officer in 2023 takes the stand

The man accused of killing a Chicago police officer took the stand in his own defense Friday, saying he reacted in the heat of the moment because he was terrified of police.

What we know:

Steven Montano, 21, is on trial on first-degree murder charges for the March 1, 2023 shooting of Chicago police officer Andres Vazquez-Lasso, who was 32 when he was killed and had served five years in the department.

Police were responding to a 911 call from Montano’s girlfriend that he was chasing her with a gun in the 5200 block of south Spaulding. When police arrived, they say Montano ran towards a playground then fired at officer Vasquez-Lasso.

On the stand, Montano testified that he panicked because he was afraid of police officers. Led by his attorney, Montano told several stories about encounters with police when he was a child, in which he said family members were harassed and profiled.

But under cross-examination by prosecutors, Montano had difficulty remembering specific details about those alleged encounters.

All week long during the trial, the courtroom has been filled with off-duty officers lending their support to Vasquez-Lasso’s wife and family.

After Montano’s testimony today, we heard from the head of the police officer’s union.

What they're saying:

"I think everybody who was in that courtroom can see the downside of the justice system, and that's the torture that this family has to go through, listening to this nonsense of an excuse of why this offender did what he did when he murdered Andres two years ago," John Catanzara, president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, said. "The justification, the explanation, the reasoning, it is all smoke and mirrors and nonsense."

What's next:

Closing arguments will be heard on Monday.